North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar named top high school athlete in country

By:

Thursday, June 17, 2021 | 3:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar jumps into her teammates after time expired in the PIAA Class 6A championship game against Spring-Ford on March 26.

After leading North Allegheny to WPIAL and state championships in volleyball and basketball, Paige Morningstar received a prestigious honor Thursday.

She was named the top girls high school athlete in the country by MaxPreps.

A 6-foot Louisville recruit, Morningstar helped the Tigers an 18-0 record and a fourth straight PIAA Class 6A championship in the fall. She had 715 assists, 97 digs, 91 kills, 41 blocks and 30 aces and earned first-team all-state honors for the third year in a row.

In the winter, Morningstar was a key contributor for a North Allegheny basketball team that went 27-1, won its fourth WPIAL title in five years and claimed the program’s first PIAA Class 6A title. Morningstar averaged 11.0 points per game.

Previous winners of the award, which was first handed out in 2008, include UConn basketball sensation Paige Bueckers (2019-20), five-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin (2012-13, 2011-12), two-time WNBA all-star Chiney Ogwumike (2009-10) and 2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike (2007-08).

