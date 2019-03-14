North Catholic’s Maziarz wins 2nd straight Class AA state diving title

By: Michael Love

Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 6:45 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Kyle Maziarz won the PIAA Class AA diving title March 14, 2019, at Bucknell.

LEWISBURG — North Catholic junior Kyle Maziarz has repeated as PIAA Class AA boys diving champion.

He edged club teammate and WPIAL champion Andrew Cestra from Beaver by less than three points (447.55 to 444.85).

Maziarz, the WPIAL champion last year as a sophomore and the runner-up to Cestra at this year’s WPIAL meet, improved his total from last year when he recorded 418.70 points.

He is the eighth diver to win multiple state titles in boys Class AA since the PIAA split into two classifications in 1993.

Maziarz’s championship follows Wednesday’s Class AA girls victory by Ringgold’s Anna Vogt.

The last time the WPIAL swept the boys and girls state diving competitions in Class AA was in 2007 when Riverside’s Kayla Kelosky and South Park’s Justin Duncan won their respective gold medals.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Beaver, North Catholic