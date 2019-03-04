North Hills AD Amy Scheuneman joining WPIAL administration

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, March 4, 2019 | 10:32 AM

Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review Amy Scheuneman talks with high school students attending an Empowering Girls to be Strong, Smart and Bold thru Athletics conference at Duquesne University’s AJ Palumbo Center, Tuesday, May 10, 2016.

North Hills athletic director Amy Scheuneman will resign this summer and accept an administrative position with the WPIAL.

Scheuneman will become associate executive director, the WPIAL announced Monday, a newly created position in the administration just below executive director Tim O’Malley, who received a three-year contract extension. The position puts Scheuneman in line to potentially succeed O’Malley, who’s in his 14th year leading the WPIAL.

The Plum native previously served as athletic director at Bethel Park (2006-16) and Avonworth (2003-06). She’s worked at North Hills since 2016.

Scheuneman has served as a member of the WPIAL board of directors since 2013. She will join the WPIAL administration effective July 1.

“In her tenure as an athletic administrator, Amy Scheuneman has earned the respect of everyone associated with interscholastic athletics,” O’Malley said. “As a member of the WPIAL board of directors, she has demonstrated an unmatched work ethic in administering to the athletic interests of all WPIAL student-athletes. I look forward to growing my partnership with Amy and utilizing her expertise on a daily basis.”

A multi-sport athlete in high school and college, Scheuneman was inducted into the Plum Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Scheuneman resides in Robinson Township with her husband Paul and their son, Paul

