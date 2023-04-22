North Hills notebook: Indians softball adds pair of key section wins

By:

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Brenna Westwood hits against Penn Hills on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Linton Middle School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Kaylee Bischoff tracks down a ball against Penn Hills April 12 at Linton Middle School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Alyvia Merz gets the force out at second base against Penn Hills on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Linton Middle School. Previous Next

North Hills continued its strong start to the 2023 season with a pair of dominating victories in Section 1-5A.

The Indians beat Fox Chapel, 12-2, on April 11 and shut out Penn Hills, 15-0, on April 12.

Against the Foxes, Hanna Murphy hit a two-run homer, Brenna Westwood hit a double and triple and Miranda Groll tripled.

Against Penn Hills, Alexa Edmunds doubled and drove in two runs and Addyson Wrigley finished with three RBIs as North Hills improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in Section 1-5A.

Girls lacrosse team’s winning streak snapped

The North Hills girls lacrosse team had a four-game winning streak snapped on April 17, with a 13-12 loss to Shady Side Academy.

The Indians fell to 5-3 overall.

They had just earned wins over Baldwin, 16-6, Freeport, 18-5, Butler, 16-14, and Allderdice, 17-5.

Junior Abby Krogmann scored the 100th goal of her career against Baldwin.

NH boys lacrosse moves to 5-4

The Indians boys lacrosse team dropped a 17-2 decision against Shady Side Academy on April 17 to fall to 5-4. That followed a 14-2 win over Allderdice and 10-9 victory over North Catholic.

Boys volleyball swept by Shaler

Top-ranked Shaler earned a 3-0 win over North Hills’ boys volleyball team on April 14, and the Indians fell 3-0 to Norwin on April 17 to fall to 4-5 overall.

The Indians started the season 4-0 before losses to North Allegheny, Butler, Seneca Valley, Shaler and Norwin.

Scholar-athletes of the month

North Hills seniors Dylan Barnes and Brenna Westwood were named the school’s student-athletes of the month for March.

Barnes hit .600 for the baseball team, while Westwood, a Shenandoah commit, batted .565 for the softball team.

College commits

• North Hills senior Landon Tumpa committed to play lacrosse at Dubuque, a Division III school in Iowa.

• Senior Maggie Knorr made a commitment to play soccer at Pitt-Greensburg.

• Three North Hills senior football players made commitments to play at the next level.

Aiden Buck and Michael Roginsky will play at W&J, and Curtis Knobeloch committed to Allegheny.

WPIAL scholar- athlete winners

The WPIAL saw an increased number of applicants for the James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award this year, and Wednesday announced 20 winners from the 162 nominees.

The selection committee chose 10 boys and 10 girls. Each receives a $1,000 scholarship.

The boys winners were Trinity’s Ty Banco, Waynesburg’s Michael Church, Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini, Mt. Lebanon’s Chase Dustevich, North Allegheny’s Harron Lee, Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski, Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen, Avonworth’s Matthew Purcell, Peters Township’s Steven Suchko and Bentworth’s Landon Urcho.

The girls winners were Freeport’s Cassidy Dell, Mt. Lebanon’s Deirdre Flaherty, Mars’ Gwen Howell, Quaker Valley’s Nora Johns, Mapletown’s Ella Menear, Neshannock’s Aaralyn Nogay, North Allegheny’s Christina Shi, West Greene’s London Whipkey, Trinity’s Eden Williamson and Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar.

This was the 32nd year for the program. The 162 applicants were 20 more than last school year and the most since 2001, according to the WPIAL.

Tags: North Hills