North Journal notebook: North Allegheny volleyball returns to court

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar gets a kill past Canon-McMillan’s Samantha Parker during the WPIAL Class 4A championships last year at Fox Chapel Area High School.

It was a triumphant return to the court for the North Allegheny girls volleyball team last week.

Covid-19 exposure concerns and quarantine sidelined the three-time defending PIAA Class 4A champion Tigers for the first three weeks of the season, but the top-ranked team in the state got up to speed in a hurry.

“Twelve matches in three weeks, let the games begin,” coach Heidi Miller said.

North Allegheny, which won WPIAL titles in 2017 and ‘18 and was runner-up last season, defeated Pine-Richland, 3-1, and Fox Chapel, 3-0, in Section 1-AAAA play.

“I thought the Pine-Richland match definitely showed glimpses of what we’re capable of,” Miller said. “(The win over Fox Chapel) felt really good. Everybody got a chance to play and everyone made positive contributions.”

Seniors Paige Miller, an outside hitter and William & Mary commit, and Paige Morningstar, a setter who is committed to Louisville, return as team leaders. Both are two-time all-state honorees.

Junior middle hitters Rachel Burton and Jadyn Perkins also return, along with sophomore Mia Tuman.

One of the top setters on the national club circuit, Tuman is playing outside hitter for the Tigers this fall.

“She’s doing it very well,” Heidi Miller said. “She’s a long, athletic kid who understands the game at a high level.”

Sophomores Maddie Fickess and Ella Deeter have lined up at right-side hitter, while sophomores Rebecca Pilotta and Caroline Curran (libero) have shored up the back row.

“As usual, we have a target on our backs. But I think we have the pieces to do what we’ve been doing,” coach Miller said. “They know what’s ahead of them. There’s a lot of teams in the mix this year to win the WPIAL championship. … They’re hungry.”

Boys golf

Adam Steinmetz shot 3-over-park 74 at Indiana Country Club on Sept. 29 to earn a spot in the field of the WPIAL Class AAA individual championships.

The North Allegheny senior finished tied for second at the WPIAL semifinal event, shooting 39 on the front 9 and 35 on the back.

Steinmetz was scheduled to compete in the WPIAL championships Oct. 6 at South Hills Country Club.

Fellow Tigers senior Portland Canovali shot 86 to finish 24th and fell short of advancing.

Field hockey

The North Allegheny field hockey team opened the season with a 3-3 record, including a 3-2 mark in Section 1-AAAA play.

Pine-Richland’s Rylie Wollerton scored to give the Rams a 1-0 win over the Tigers last week.

In a 2-0 win over Norwin on Sept. 23, senior Marisa Hess scored twice for the Tigers.

Football

North Hills’ football fell to 1-2 overall after a 34-7 nonconference loss to Woodland Hills in Week 3.

Robert Dickerson scored on a 39-yard pass from Jayden Smith.

North Hills lost to Moon, 17-0, in Week 2 and defeated Shaler, 35-7, in Week 1. In the victory, Dickerson returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score.

Curtis Foskey scored on 6- and 28-yard runs, John Green scored on a 5-yard run and T.J. Legler caught a 50-yard TD pass from Ethan Marker.

Boys soccer

The North Allegheny boys soccer team entered the weekend having won five of its last six games, posting a shutout in each.

The Tigers (6-1-1, 5-1-1 Section 1-4A) also tied Seneca Valley, 1-1, in that stretch and stand atop the section standings.

They defeated Pine-Richland twice as well as Shaler, North Hills and Fox Chapel, outscoring the foes 19-0.

