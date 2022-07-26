Norwin announces 2022 sports hall of fame class

By:

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | 3:28 PM

Tribune-Review Norwin’s Alayna Gribble was the 2016 Tribune-Review girls basketball player of the year.

From its all-time leading scorer in girls basketball, to a pair of three-sport standouts, to two WPIAL championship teams of 2016, the Norwin Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 covers a lot of ground.

Soccer, wrestling and football also are part of the mix. Even the district’s favorite ticket-taker and 50/50 hype man is getting inducted.

Here is the latest class, which will be honored Oct. 6 at Stratigos Banquet Centre on North Huntingdon:

• Bob Goltz (Class of 1970) — Track and field, football and basketball

• Alayna Gribble (2016) — Basketball

• Micalya Livingston (2016) — Soccer

• Alicia Nalevanko (1996) — Girls soccer

• John Onderison (1965) — Basketball

• Harvey Ruffin — Contributor

• Jason Staso (1998) — Golf, wrestling and baseball

• Tyler Urban (2008) — Football and basketball

• 2016 girls basketball team

• 2016 baseball team

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin