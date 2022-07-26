Norwin announces 2022 sports hall of fame class
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | 3:28 PM
From its all-time leading scorer in girls basketball, to a pair of three-sport standouts, to two WPIAL championship teams of 2016, the Norwin Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 covers a lot of ground.
Soccer, wrestling and football also are part of the mix. Even the district’s favorite ticket-taker and 50/50 hype man is getting inducted.
Here is the latest class, which will be honored Oct. 6 at Stratigos Banquet Centre on North Huntingdon:
• Bob Goltz (Class of 1970) — Track and field, football and basketball
• Alayna Gribble (2016) — Basketball
• Micalya Livingston (2016) — Soccer
• Alicia Nalevanko (1996) — Girls soccer
• John Onderison (1965) — Basketball
• Harvey Ruffin — Contributor
• Jason Staso (1998) — Golf, wrestling and baseball
• Tyler Urban (2008) — Football and basketball
• 2016 girls basketball team
• 2016 baseball team
