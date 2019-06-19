Norwin announces latest hall of fame class

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 | 4:51 PM

A Norwin School District bus travels along McMahon Drive in North Huntingdon on Monday, Aug. 22, 2016.

Track and field will have a commanding presence in the 2019 Norwin Athletic Hall of Fame class.

The sport has had a prolific past and continues to generate hundreds of athletes to the Knights program each spring.

Former star pole vaulter Kasy Kemp, as well as the WPIAL champion girls track and field teams from 2006 and ‘07 join eight other individuals and a third team among the latest inductees of Norwin greats.

The other individuals in this year’s class are: Dennis Fix (football), Ron Garofolo (baseball), Andy Kalas (soccer), Craig Kovalcin (football), Laura Marcolina (basketball and volleyball), Michael Salopek (football and wrestling), Jessica Sharik (soccer), Jackie Wilson (volleyball) and the 1984 boys swimming team.

The hall of fame banquet will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and tickets are $35 apiece. Contact Norwin athletic office at 724-861-3006, or Amy Kerr at [email protected] for tickets or more information.

The class will be recognized during Norwin’s homecoming football game.

Congrats to all inductees and especially those track girls 2006-2007 teams and state champ pole vaulter Kasey Kemp. Well deserved. Start of a nice run of WPIAL titles. https://t.co/aE3zdON6HF pic.twitter.com/qzHoRwnJXZ — Norwin Track & Field (@NorwinTrack) June 19, 2019

