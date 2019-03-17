Norwin boys take 3rd at state team bowling tournament

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 9:44 PM

A day after Cedar Crest bowlers won the boys and girls singles titles, the school also captured the boys team state tournament title at 222 Lanes in Ephrata.

Norwin finished third in the qualifying round with 4,046 pins to reach the stepladder playoffs. The Knights beat Wilson, 2-1, in the quarterfinals before falling to Cedar Crest, 2-0, in the semifinals.

Hempfield was fifth, Plum took seventh, Ambridge ninth, Beaver Falls 11th, and Armstrong 12th.

No local girls teams reached the stepladder playoffs, which were won by Truman with a victory over Skikellamy.

Burrell finished just shy of advancing by taking fifth in the qualifying round with a score of 3,483. McKeesport was seventh, Greensburg Salem ninth, Penn-Trafford 10th and Penn Hills 12th.

