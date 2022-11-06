Norwin focuses on youth football players to build program’s foundation

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

On a cold February night, the high school cafeteria at Norwin buzzed with voices of youngsters who represented the future of varsity football at the school.

Dozens of bright-eyed players who one day will carry the football, block and tackle and sacrifice for one another as members of the Knights, gathered for a unique occasion: the first Norwin Football Signing Event.

With some current Norwin players looking on, prospective eighth graders signed up to join the Knights’ program.

About 30 newcomers put pen to paper and players from the Norwin Youth Football League also attended the foundation-building event.

“We were extremely pleased with the response and turnout,” said Norwin varsity coach Dave Brozeski, who resigned after the season but believes the program will continue to grow. “The event was designed to simulate the ‘signing’ of current eighth grade players and any interested eighth graders who want to play football for Norwin as a freshman.”

Norwin finished 1-9 in its first season in Class 5A.

Youth players signed “letters of intent” and Brozeski and junior varsity coach Jerry O’Brien spoke to the boys and their families about expectations as players make the transition from middle school to high school football.

Having the youth players there helped to establish cohesiveness from the ground floor up in the program. And there could be some talented teams in the future.

If the youth level is any indication, that will be the case.

Norwin had two youth teams reach the championship games of the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League. The K-2 Division 3 team won in the final to go 10-0, while the Division 2 Knights (grades 3-4) were 6-4.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin