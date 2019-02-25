Norwin girls basketball playoff capsule for Feb. 26, 2019

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 7:38 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review

Girls

WPIAL Class 6A

Semifinals

No. 3 Norwin (21-1) vs. No. 2 North Allegheny (22-1)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of No. 1 Peters Township (23-0)/No. 4 Bethel Park (21-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the championship at Petersen Events Center.

Coaches: Brian Brozeski, Norwin; Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny

Points scored/allowed per game: Norwin, 57.8/37.0; North Allegheny, 55.4/34.0

Players to watch: Jayla Wehner, Jr., G, Norwin; Rachel Martindale, Sr., G, North Allegheny

How they got here: Norwin — defeated Mt. Lebanon, 39-35, in quarterfinals; North Allegheny — defeated Upper St. Clair, 33-26, in quarterfinals

About Norwin: Playoff rivals in 2015 and ‘16, Norwin beat North Allegheny, 63-57, for its second straight WPIAL Class AAAA title in ‘16. They beat the Tigers in the ‘15 semifinals, 51-47. … The Knights handed North Allegheny its only loss this season, 44-42, on Jan. 29 in North Huntingdon. North Allegheny won the first meeting, 55-44. … Norwin, on a 13-game win streak, held off Mt. Lebanon in a defensive struggle to reach the semis. There are only eight teams in the bracket, and they all had to wait a week to play.

About North Allegheny: North Allegheny is the two-time defending WPIAL champion but is 1-3 against Norwin in the postseason since 2014. … The Tigers were tested by Upper St. Clair, which lulled them into a patient, half-court game. Martindale, an Akron commit, scored a game-high 14 points in the victory, which secured the Tigers’ sixth straight trip to the WPIAL semis.

