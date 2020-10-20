Norwin girls volleyball, Latrobe boys soccer shut down because of covid-19 concerns

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM

The Norwin girls volleyball and Latrobe boys soccer teams have shut down for 14 days because of possible exposure to covid-19.

Norwin canceled its last four matches and Latrobe its final four games.

If Norwin (5-4) qualifies for the WPIAL playoffs, based on results of other matches, the team might not play in the postseason. The Knights could have to forfeit their first-round playoff match.

It will depend on when the playoffs begin in relation to the end of their quarantine. The WPIAL calendar says the playoffs will begin next Tuesday.

“So much is out of our control as we continue to feel the implications that the covid times put upon us,” Norwin coach Mary Ellen Ferragonio said. “Although we knew there was uncertainty in our season, we really believed we would finish on the court.”

Latrobe (6-2-1) has been shut down since last Tuesday.

The Wildcats are a WPIAL playoff team, and the postseason likely is going to start later this week or early next week.

The timing of the playoffs also will determine if Latrobe can play.

Ferragonio said Norwin was showing improvements and had momentum coming down the stretch.

“How we would have finished won’t be known,” she said. “But the girls had really worked hard together to become a better team. They had developed more consistency, more confidence and a higher volleyball IQ. And we all were looking forward to seeing what they could do.

“As Dr. Seuss said, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,’ ” Ferragonio said. “We have great memories, friendships, and we have loved playing for the time that we had in the gym. We are so grateful that we had a season, even with all the unknowns that came along with it.”

