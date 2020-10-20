Norwin girls volleyball, Latrobe boys soccer shut down because of covid-19 concerns
By:
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
The Norwin girls volleyball and Latrobe boys soccer teams have shut down for 14 days because of possible exposure to covid-19.
Norwin canceled its last four matches and Latrobe its final four games.
If Norwin (5-4) qualifies for the WPIAL playoffs, based on results of other matches, the team might not play in the postseason. The Knights could have to forfeit their first-round playoff match.
Latrobe (6-2-1) has been shut down since last Tuesday.
The Wildcats are a WPIAL playoff team, and the postseason likely is going to start later this week or early next week.
The timing of the playoffs also will determine if Latrobe can play.
Sad to say our season was cut short, but thankful for the opportunities, and support we were given???? #norwinhighforever pic.twitter.com/RbaVbylW5C
— NHS Lady Knights Volleyball (@NHS_girlsvball) October 20, 2020
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• Jeannette freshman QB Brad Birch is ‘for real’
• Ligonier Valley girls soccer team not apologizing for unique path to playoffs
• Franklin Regional’s Tragesser finishes 2nd at PIAA golf championship
• Westmoreland girls soccer notebook: Latrobe clinches playoff spot in style
• Weather again halts WPIAL girls tennis playoffs