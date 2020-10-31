Norwin notebook: Covid-19 quarantine keeps Knights out of volleyball playoffs

By:

Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

Norwin qualified for the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs but did not compete because it had to quarantine for 14 days because of possible covid-19 exposure.

The quarantine lasted until Nov. 2, after the playoffs began, so the Knights had to give up their spot, coach Mary Ellen Ferragonio said.

Hempfield replaced Norwin in the WPIAL Class 4A bracket as the No. 12 seed. With covid-19 situations, the WPIAL is taking the next team in line for the playoffs. It did the same thing for soccer.

The Knights volleyball team did not play their final four matches.

“We won’t get to compete this year, unfortunately,” Ferragonio said.

Norwin finished 5-4.

Norwin stays clear

There are eight teams in the stand-alone Class 6A football conference. Seven of them had games canceled during the regular season because of covid-19.

The one that was not affected was Norwin. The school has reported cases of the virus and has had closures at all of its schools, but the Knights have not had to cancel any football games.

Norwin finished the regular season 1-6 overall and in conference play, with the lone victory coming against Baldwin.

Recruiting

Norwin senior Sal Cerilli will continue his golf career at Pitt-Johnstown. He also considered Robert Morris, Penn State Altoona and Washington & Jefferson.

Cerilli helped lead Norwin to its best season — a section co-title and a trip to the WPIAL finals.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin