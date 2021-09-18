Norwin notebook: Former Knight leads Pitt’s women’s soccer to record scoring surge

By:

Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

Redshirt junior Emily Harrigan helped the Pitt women’s soccer team to its largest margin of victory in program history.

Harrigan, a former Norwin star who has rediscovered her roots in Pittsburgh since transferring from Rutgers, scored two goals — the first two of the game — in a 7-0 victory over St. Francis (Pa.).

The victory moved the No. 20 Panthers’ record to 6-1.

Norwin posted its first football shutout in three years with a 37-0 win over Connellsville in Week 2. The Knights had not won back-to-back games since 2017.

Dom Barca ran for two touchdowns and Luke Levendosky, threw for 114 yards and a touchdown to Jackson Pons.

Knights ranked

The Norwin boys soccer team opened the season ranked No. 3 by TribLive HSSN in WPIAL Class 4A. The Knights began 2021 with a 4-0 win over Chartiers Valley, before falling, 5-0, to No. 2 Seneca Valley in the Knights’ kickoff tournament at Turner Valley and Norwin Knights Stadium.

Norwin then took care of Hempfield, 5-1, at home to move to 2-1.

Advantage, Knights

The Norwin girls tennis team was off to a fast start, winning its first eight matches, while allowing just one match win — against Greensburg Central Catholic.

Top singles players for the Knights are Jenna Beach, Sydney Pesarsick and Sadie Cuturilo, while Abby Campbell and Jordan Napierkowski, and Olivia Knoechel and Shawna Sinchak are key doubles teams.

College scene

• Sophomore Allison Plassio (Norwin) ran a time of 25 minutes and 40 seconds to finish 22nd at the Bethany Invitational, where her Point Park women’s cross country team finished second in the team standings.

• Allegheny football sophomore Declan O’Brien (Norwin) had a team-best four receptions for 59 yards but the Gators lost to Denison, 31-0.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

