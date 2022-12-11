Norwin notebook: Girls basketball team starts season on winning note

Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The Norwin girls basketball team sprinted out of the gates to open the season.

The Lady Knights captured the championship at the Indiana tip-off tournament.

Defense and balanced scoring have been staples in the program, and both shined through in a pair of wins.

Norwin defeated Marion Center, 61-27, then toppled host Indiana, 47-28.

In the title game, Kendall Berger had 10 points, Bailey Snowberger added nine, and Lauren Palangio and Kathryn Botti chipped in seven apiece.

Knights on a roll

The Norwin hockey team stretched its winning streak to four games, including wins of 10-2 and 5-2 over Wheeling Catholic and Westmont Hilltop.

In the Wheeling game, Mario Cavallaro had four goals and two assists, and Alex Thomas racked up seven points with three goals and four assists.

Cavallaro had a hat trick and Thomas had a goal and three helpers for the Knights (7-1) against Westmont Hilltop.

Wrestling opens

Norwin wrestling went 4-1 at the season-opening Ephrata Duals tournament.

The Knights defeated host Ephrata (46-20), Biglerville (41-25), Warwick (64-11) and Columbia (56-23), and lost to Malvern Prep (59-6).

State title for Dudik

Senior Noah Dudik left Norwin and won a state football championship at his new school.

A wide receiver, Dudik won an Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A title with Bishop Latard High School in Indianapolis.

Dudik had 78 receptions for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns and more than 1,200 all-purpose yards.

Recruiting

• Nick Urey, a senior football player at Norwin, will continue his playing career at Westminster. Urey played quarterback and cornerback for the Knights.

• Recruiting is picking up for Norwin lineman AJ Clemens (6-3, 240). The all-conference tackle has offers from Baldwin Wallace, Wittenberg, Washington & Jefferson and Notre Dame College.

• Wittenberg, a D-III program in Ohio, offered Norwin senior tight end/defensive end Noah Vogel.

• Norwin senior softball player Alyssa McCormick will continue her playing career at Fairmont State. A pitcher and utility player, McCormick transferred to Norwin last season from Thomas Jefferson.

