Norwin notebook: Girls soccer team’s long section winning streak comes to close

By:

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Paloma Swankler dribbles the ball midfield against Hempfield on Wednesday night, Sept. 4, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School’s Spartan Stadium.

Norwin girls soccer coaches and players were not altogether thrilled when the WPIAL two-year realignment cycle brought some change to their section. They couldn’t have been.

That’s because Fox Chapel was added to the mix in Section 3-4A. That immediately drew concern.

After all, the Foxes almost upset Norwin in last year’s WPIAL quarterfinals. Eva Frankovic scored for the Knights late in overtime for a razor-thin, 4-3 win.

Norwin went on to play in the WPIAL final but fell to North Allegheny, 2-0.

Norwin, which started the season ranked No. 1, knew it would have to face the third-ranked Foxes twice in section play this season. The first meeting went the Foxes’ way as they notched a 2-1 victory on Sept 17 at Fox Chapel.

The loss ended Norwin’s 29-game section winning streak.

The team’s second meeting could very well decide the section title and play a key role in playoff seedings. The WPIAL has not announced its plans yet for the postseason.

Norwin hosts Fox Chapel on Oct. 5.

The Knights have been up and down so far, by their standards. They fell behind against Latrobe, 2-0, but rallied for a 4-2 win. But they lost to then-No. 2 North Allegheny, 2-1, in overtime.

Norwin has swept Latrobe every year since 2003.

Norwin has been battling injuries. Four starters have missed time for the Lady Knights.

Hanging tough

Many people expected Central Catholic to handle Norwin in their Class 6A conference football game, especially since the Vikings had beaten the Knights four straight years by an average score of 35-11.

But Norwin put up a fight in Week 2 when the Vikings visited Norwin Knights Stadium. The Knights, anxious to be a better running team than last year, revved up their rushing attack but fell just short, 38-28.

Norwin led 21-14 late in the first half before the Vikings gained some separation.

Nick Fleming scored on two touchdown runs, and Connor Chrisman and Hayden O’Bryon also ran for scores for the Knights.

Fleming ran for 100 yards.

Knights start fast

Norwin’s boys soccer team was expected to have offensive firepower and the Knights have not disappointed early. They scored 14 goals in their first two games, including a 7-0 win over Central Catholic.

Norwin began the season ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.

Divald moves on

Norwin golfer Logan Divald advanced through the Section 1-AAA tournament at Greensburg Country Club with a 9-over par 80 for a third-place finish. He moved on to the semifinal round.

Basketball camp

Norwin boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky is hosting a boys basketball camp for children in grades 4-8 at Monroeville Sports Complex.

The final two sessions will be Oct. 3 and 10. Cost is $100 per participant.

Players should bring their own ball and water.

For details, contact bvallinsky2002@yahoo.com.

