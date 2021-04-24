Norwin notebook: Track and field athletes shine at Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational

Saturday, April 24, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwins’ Jordyn Turcovski edges Burrell’s Ava Rusiewicz in the 100-meter dash during the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational track and field meet on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

Norwin track and field athletes made their presence felt at the recent 29th annual Lady Spartan/18th Annual Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

The boys team finished third overall and the Knights had numerous individual winners.

Winning for the girls were Jordyn Turcovski (100-meter dash), Bernadette Zukina (400), Aleksandra Brozeski (long jump) and the 400-meter relay team. Norwin boys winners were Aaron Schmook (javelin) and the 400 relay.

Softball clips P-R

Norwin rocketed to No. 2 in the TribLive HSSN Class 6A softball rankings after a 3-2, nine-inning win over Pine-Richland.

Angelina Pepe delivered a walk-off hit after Madie Kessler tied it 2-2 with a home run.

Pitcher Sydney Lokay, meanwhile, earned the complete-game win. The win came on the heels of another key Section 1 game against Hempfield.

Lacrosse wins

The Norwin boys lacrosse team took down Fox Chapel, 8-2, as the Knights built a four-goal advantage by halftime.

Cameron Masten opened the scoring and assisted a goal by Nick Condrasky.

Ryan Frankovic scored three goals, and Tommy McLaughlin added two in the victory, while Cory Johnson, Hunter Geibel, Frankovic and Condrasky had assists.

Garrett Craze also scored late for the Knights.

College scene

Clarion softball shortstop Alexandra Brentzel (Norwin) had a pair of run-scoring doubles in an 8-4 win over Slippery Rock. In an 11-10, come-from behind win over Slippery Rock, the sophomore delivered an RBI triple.

• Saint Vincent’s Johnna Karas (Norwin) went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in four runs, but the Bearcats (9-14-1) fell to Washington & Jefferson, 10-9.

• Sophomore catcher Sara Russell (Norwin) started 18 games for the Crimson Hawks and had a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

