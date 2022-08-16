Norwin primed to hire baseball coach Craig Spisak away from Yough

Monday, August 15, 2022 | 5:45 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Yough baseball coach Craig Spisak.

Craig Spisak is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

He may be patrolling a new dugout next baseball season.

Spisak appears to be leaving Yough after six seasons as the head baseball coach to take the same position at Norwin.

He was the recommended candidate on the agenda for Monday night’s vote by the Norwin School Board.

It’s not a far move from Hunker to North Huntingdon, but Spisak would be venturing into new territory as he taps into the Class 6A coaching ranks for the first time.

Yough most recently competed in 3A.

Spisak would replace Mike Liebdzinski, the longtime coach of the Knights who resigned after last season.

Liebdzinski went 233-114 in 19 seasons with eight section titles and one WPIAL championship in 2016.

Spisak has guided Yough since 2015. He has a mark of 56-48 with four WPIAL playoff trips.

He was part of six section-winning teams, three as head coach and three as an assistant.

The most success for him came in 2018 when the Cougars, led by star pitcher Jarret Bach, went 14-7 and reached the WPIAL 4A semifinals. He still tosses and turns at night wondering what his talent-laden 2020 team might have done before that season was struck down by the pandemic.

Spisak, 53, was an assistant under Terry Odelli for 13 years at Yough, also served on staffs at Belle Vernon and Mt. Pleasant and was a football coach at Yough for four years under Jim Wehner when the Cougars won three conference titles.

He has been a PIAA basketball referee since 1998, around the time he started as a state trooper.

