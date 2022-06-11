Norwin senior honored as Pittsburgh area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce MVP

By:

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Sebastian Rosado-Guindin

Norwin senior Sebastian Rosado Guindin knew he was in the running for a unique award but was a little taken aback when his name was called.

“Yes, I was surprised when I won,” he said.

Rosado Guindin won the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sports Most Valuable Player and is now eligible for a scholarship. He was announced as the winner during the third annual chamber’s celebrity basketball event in April at Penn State Greater Allegheny.

Rosado Guindin came to North Huntingdon from Puerto Rico in 2017 when Hurricane Maria chased him from his home country.

A baseball and football player for the Knights — he is headed to IUP on a baseball scholarship — Rosado Guidin accepted his award with pride.

“I’m appreciative for many reasons,” he said. “The Pittsburgh Hispanic community is helping young people. They recognize the importance of higher education.

“My teammates came to support me and my culture. It’s important to my parents and family for me to get an education and to further my athletic and academic career.”

Some of the celebrity players at the basketball event included Derek F. and Josh Martinez of CBS show “Big Brother,” Brandon Gomes and Garrett Miller of MTV’s “Siesta Keys,” Nate Walker from “American Idol,” and Harlem Globetrotters Sarge and Skywalker.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin