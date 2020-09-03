Norwin’s Sydney Gray verbals to VMI for soccer

Thursday, September 3, 2020 | 6:01 PM

Submitted Norwin junior soccer player Sydney Gray

Norwin is used to churning out NCAA Division I girls soccer talent. It is practically a yearly occurrence for the perennial power.

College coaches know where to find high-caliber players who will fit into their system.

Sydney Gray became the latest player from the school to choose a D-1 program as she announced Thursday her commitment to Virginia Military Institute.

But don’t expect to see Gray on the field at Norwin this fall. She has decided to train solely with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy.

A center-forward, she already feels somewhat regimented as she prepares for the lifestyle that comes with a VMI offer.

Gray said she also was in contact with Brown, Bucknell and New Hampshire. Her sister, Lexi, who played soccer at Norwin, is on the Bucknell track team. She initially was going to play soccer in college.

“I’ve been interested in potentially serving in the military since a young age,” Sydney Gray said. “VMI gives me the opportunity to experience the military portion in college and also gives me the opportunity to be commissioned during or after school.”

VMI has had Gray in its radar since the spring, she said. ECNL showcases helped to highlight her play.

“They were one of the first schools to reach out to me,” she said. “I feel that I’m ready for the military lifestyle because I already follow a structured daily plan between the physical and mental aspects.”

Gray said she is proud to be joining her sister as a Division I athlete.

“My sister set the bar high for me and inspired me to work harder,” she said. “I’m extremely humbled yet proud of myself for the hard work I’ve put in all my life. This opportunity is proof that when you put in the work it pays off.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

