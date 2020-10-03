Now a team player, Pine-Richland’s Elaine Qian makes impact in WPIAL tennis

By:

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

Elaine Qian has spent most of her youth career on the United States Tennis Association stage as a singles competitor, a result of being one of the top players in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The weight of nearly every loss and win has rested squarely on her shoulders.

That’s why Qian, a four-star recruit and Pine-Richland sophomore, was anxious to play on the school team.

“Tennis is such a solo sport, especially in USTA, so I was little bit skeptical of joining Pine-Richland’s team,” Qian said. “At the same time, I was also excited to finally experience tennis as a team sport.”

Now, she knows what it feels like to play every match for her teammates as much as herself.

“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I quickly realized it’s so much fun with how we go out there, support each other and enjoy each match together,” Qian said. “We’re one big family.”

After her first month against WPIAL competition, there is little doubt Qian’s individual accolades will continue to accumulate.

Her most recent feat, being a finalist in the WPIAL Class AAA singles tournament against an opponent two years her senior, showed how much potential she has as a singles player.

“It felt good to do well in the tournament, especially with my team there to support me,” Qian said. “They really made me feel good about myself in each match. I wanted to go further, but it’s all right for the first year, and I can always try again.”

Admittedly nervous before each match, having a team to cheer her on has been the best part of this season.

Their encouragement helped keep Qian’s confidence up after losing the first set, 6-1, in the championship match against Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman who had beaten her, 6-1, 6-2, a week earlier.

“Elaine is a very smart player,” coach Dang Siriprasert said. “You have to try to find a way against a strong player like Mia who hits very hard and is hard to control. I think she was trying to survive, and I told her to stay loose and to go all in. Elaine is a fighter.”

Qian calmed her nerves and bounced back to win the second set, 6-2.

“I played too recklessly in the first set, and I wasn’t consistent,” Qian said. “I was trying to hit good shots, but Mia is a good player. I would eventually miss a shot.”

Qian had a 4-1 lead in the third set, but lost 7-5 to end the championship match.

“For years, every time I played Mia, I always doubted myself because she’s a strong player,” Qian said. “I doubted if I could even get close to winning, but now I know sometimes if you really believe in yourself, you really can do anything once you put your mind to it.”

Qian and her teammates will now focus on their pursuit of a WPIAL and PIAA title.

“It would be amazing to win the WPIAL title,” Qian said. “I think we have a good chance. We have a good team with all of our seniors and everyone else playing really well. They’re honestly the best part of every day.”

Tags: Pine-Richland