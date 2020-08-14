Oakmont to host WPIAL girls Class AAA golf championships for the first time

Friday, August 14, 2020

Tribune-Review file Church pew bunkers off the third fairway at Oakmont Country Club.

Oakmont Country Club has hosted nine U.S. Open championships, three PGA championships, two U.S. Women’s Opens, five U.S. Amateur Opens and several WPIAL boys championships, including the 2016 and 2018 Class AAA individual finals.

History will be made Oct. 8 when the storied golf course hosts the WPIAL Class AAA girls championships for the first time.

After a nearly three decade absence from Oakmont, the WPIAL returned there in October of 2016, just months after the country club hosted the U.S. Open for the ninth time.

Fox Chapel sophomore Gregor Meyer won the title with a 1-under par 70.

Two years later, the district boys AAA championship returned to Oakmont as Central Catholic senior Jimmy Meyers won by four strokes by shooting an even-par 71.

Now it’s the girls’ turn to shine on one of the country’s top golf courses.

David Kuhn is the golf coach at Peters Township and a longtime member of the WPIAL golf steering committee. He hopes the relationship between the district and Oakmont continues.

“We wanted other players besides AAA boys to experience Oakmont and (the country club) can’t accommodate both AA and AAA girls in 2020. We are making efforts to have the AA girls championship at Oakmont in the future.”

For years, the WPIAL has taken its championship events to many of the best golf courses around Southwestern Pennsylvania. It is a tradition that new executive director Amy Scheuneman wants to continue.

“First and foremost we are so appreciative of all the golf courses that open their facilities to the student athletes of the WPIAL and help host our tournaments each and every year,” she said. “We are fortunate to have so much support from the top-notch courses and club professionals in the area that want to promote and grow the game of golf to the younger generation. “

The girls AAA individual championships will be the last of three the district hosts.

In past years, both the AAA and AA girls championships were held at the same venue. This year, it’s the AA boys and girls that will play their championships at the Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley a week earlier on Oct. 1.

“From a logistics perspective, we have always just sent one classification to Oakmont,” Sewickley Academy golf coach and WPIAL golf committee member Win Palmer said. “Allegheny Country Club graciously agreed to host both the Class AA girls and boys this year.”

The 2020 Class AAA boys championship are set for Oct. 6 at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.

The WPIAL boys and girls team championships are scheduled for Oct. 15 at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.

James Croushore is an assistant principal at Burrell. He is also the chairman of the WPIAL golf committee and feels the sport is growing because of the relationship between the district and area golf courses.

“As a committee, we are very appreciative of all the public and private courses who give our student athletes access and opportunities to play our championships on their golf courses for no cost to the players or the WPIAL,” he said.

“This is not the case in many other PIAA districts. The commitment to junior and high school golf in Western Pennsylvania is strong, and we are thankful for the support of the Western Pennsylvania golf community.”

The PIAA boys and girls individual championships are a 36-hole, two-day event Oct. 19-20 at the Heritage Hills Country Club in York while the PIAA team championships are a week later Oct. 26-28.