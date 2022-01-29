Offseason work pays off for Pine-Richland heavyweight Joey Schneck

By:

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Joey Schneck celebrates winning the 285-pound final against opponent Christian Flaherty of Keystone Oaks on Jan. 15 during the 2022 Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament at Fox Chapel Area High School.

Joey Schneck pinned his way to the 285-pound Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament title recently, but that title wasn’t just won in the two days he spent at Fox Chapel High School.

For Schneck, a junior at Pine-Richland, the journey to being a county champ started with a conscientious decision in the spring of 2021 to put everything he had into being a better wrestler.

He was coming off a covid-shortened year where he finished 8-7 and didn’t qualify out of sectionals.

That wasn’t satisfactory, so he started lifting and training with Pine-Richland coach Caleb Kolb. Those sessions continued into the summer, then the fall and right into wrestling season.

It’s paid off, because Schneck carried an 18-3 record into Wednesday’s team sectionals.

“I just realized what I wanted to do in wrestling,” Schneck said. “(Pine-Richland) coach Caleb Kolb gave me a lot of support and got me started on the right track. I just wanted to get better and that was how I was going to do it.

“I’m excited with the progress I’m showing, but I’m also excited to see what more I can do as I continue to work out and learn more about everything.”

Kolb credited Schneck with having a strong work ethic and said he stays several times a week after practice has concluded to get in some extra work.

At the Allegheny County tournament, Schneck pinned all five opponents he faced. He took down Quaker Valley’s Sebastian Juarez-Safran in the first round, Vincent Lenger of Brashear in the second round and finished Day 1 with a third period pin over Plum’s Olandis Freeman.

In the semifinals the next day he went deep into the match with North Hills’ Lucas Palermo, before finding an opportunity to earn a pin and had a similar result in the finals against Keystone Oaks’ Christian Flaherty.

“That was my first win at a major tournament in high school, so I was really excited,” Schneck said. “It was pretty awesome for that to happen.”

Schneck said he was a little surprised he won every match by fall, but relied on the work he put in to get the job done.

“You never know what is going to happen in a match, so I always prepare myself by going over what I want to do and mentally prepare to expect the unexpected,” Schneck said. “I tried to go out there and treat it like any other match. I expect to put in my full ability.”

Schneck is hopeful that Pine-Richland can make a run in the WPIAL Class 3A team tournament. Once individual season gets underway he will look to ride the confidence and momentum he’s built to continue what has been a breakout season.

“Honestly, I just want to get whatever I can get,” Schneck said.

“I’m going to keep working hard, and as long as I’m doing that I’ll be proud of myself no matter how far I go.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

