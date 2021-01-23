OLSH avenges last season’s only loss with mercy rule win over Aliquippa
Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 1:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart waited more than a year for this chance to avenge its only loss from last season.
Jake DiMichele had 30 points and 16 rebounds, Dante Spadafora added 18 points and OLSH celebrated a mercy rule victory over Aliquippa, 77-39, on Friday night. Bryson Kirschner added 11 points for the Chargers, who watched the fourth-quarter clock run continuously in the nonsection boys basketball win.
OLSH led by only eight at half before outscoring the Quips, 17-4, in the third quarter.
Aliquippa spoiled OLSH’s perfect record a year ago when the Chargers went 26-1. Their only loss was to the Quips, 73-69, last January.
Both teams entered Friday undefeated. OLSH (7-0) was ranked first in Class 2A. Aliquippa (4-1) was second in 3A.
