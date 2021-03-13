OLSH handles Greensburg CC to take 3rd straight WPIAL crown

Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 7:22 PM

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart became the 10th WPIAL school to win three consecutive boys basketball championships as the top-ranked Chargers defeated No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic, 71-52, in the Class 2A title game on Saturday evening at Peters Township’s AHN Arena.

Senior guard Dante Spadafora scored a game-high 25 points, and junior Jake DiMichele added 19 as OLSH ran its winning streak to 37 and improved to 21-0.

Spadadora had four 3-pointers.

The top-ranked team in the state, the Chargers are the first WPIAL team since Moon in 2004-06 to pull a three-peat in the boys tournament. It was their fifth straight finals appearance.

OLSH only led 33-26 at halftime but pulled away in the second half.

Junior Brevan Williams led GCC with 18 points, junior Ryan Appleby added 11, and freshman Tyree Turner had 10.

GCC had five 3-pointers in the first half but none in the second.

The Centurions were seeking their first title in their third trip to the finals, their first since 2014.

