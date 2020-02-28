OLSH tops Sto-Rox to win 2nd straight WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball title

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 6:54 PM

Fans expecting plenty of offense at the WPIAL Class 2A championship Friday night weren’t disappointed.

OLSH stormed back for an 81-72 win over Sto-Rox to defend its title at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

The Chargers (23-1) and Vikings, who both entered the game averaging more than 70 points, got right to it in a fast-paced first quarter. After falling behind 7-6 with 4:25 left in the opening quarter, Sto-Rox (18-6) closed the frame with a 14-5 run.

The Vikings’ lead swelled to 10 points, 22-12, 23 seconds into the second quarter. OLSH cut the deficit in half, though, 23-18, when Jake DiMichele swished a pair of freebies with 5:34 left in the half. Sto-Rox’s Malik Smith answered it emphatically with a slam dunk 15 seconds later.

OLSH kept marching back and a pair of Brad Vaughn buckets brought the squad within two, 25-23, with 3:58 on the clock. DiMichele’s 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to 29-28 with 2:49 left.

The Chargers gained the lead on Jake Kocent’s driving layup. DiMichele’s steal and layup on the ensuing possession gave the squad a 32-29 edge with 2:02 to go. They carried a 41-38 edge into intermission.

OLSH opened the third quarter with an 11-3 run. DiMichele’s 3-pointer gave the Chargers a 52-41 lead with 4:57 remaining. OLSH maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the quarter and carried a 62-50 lead into the fourth.

The Chargers’ advantage grew as high as 16 points, 75-59, with 3:37 left. The margin proved to be too much for the Vikings to overcome.

Both teams move onto the PIAA tournament, which starts next Saturday. OLSH plays the District 10 No. 4 seed, while Sto-Rox draws the District 6 No. 4 seed.

