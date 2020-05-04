Organizers hold off on canceling Westmoreland County 7-on-7 summer football event

Monday, May 4, 2020 | 6:30 PM

Norwin head football coach Dave Brozeski accepts the champions’ plaque from Westmoreland County Coaches Association president Larry Sellitto after beating Penn-Trafford 24-13 in the WCCA 7-on-7 football tournament championship game on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Greater Latrobe High School.

With schools closing across the state, high school sports were also shut down for the spring by the PIAA.

In line with that decision, local organizations such as the Westmoreland County Coaches Association also have been affected by the paralyzing restrictions of the coronavirus.

The association’s spring and summer schedule already has taken a significant hit, but one event is hanging in the balance — for now.

The WCCA football 7-on-7 championship has not been canceled yet as organizers await a plan to move ahead.

The 7-on-7 event is tentatively set for July 16 at Latrobe.

“With the WPIAL not opening conditioning for fall sports until July 1, many of the teams may not be ready to compete,” WCCA president Larry Sellitto said. “I’ve put feelers out to all the county head coaches and have yet to hear back from anyone as to how we may want to proceed for this year. It’s still up in the air.”

County events that have been canceled include last month’s track and field championships, the football underclassmen showcase, the summer basketball shootout and the new Great 38 WCCA/Tri-County All-Star Football Classic at Trinity.

