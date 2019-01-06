Orie, Anderson notch national marks at indoor track and field meets

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, January 5, 2019 | 7:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Greensburg Salem’s Malia Anderson competes in the Class AAA girls 800 meter final during the PIAA track and field state championships Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Shippensburg University.

A pair of Westmoreland County track and field athletes worked their way up the national indoor honor roll after strong performances Saturday.

Senior Mackenna Orie of Hempfield threw the shot put 45 feet, 11 inches for the second-farthest mark in the country this season. She won the event at the Tri-State Track and Field Coaches Association Championships No. 1 meet at Edinboro by almost 10 feet.

Meantime, at the Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State, senior Malia Anderson of Greensburg Salem ran the fourth-fastest time nationally in the 800-meter run at 2 minutes, 14.46 seconds. The mark ranks first in Pennsylvania.

Lindsey Butler of Corning, N.Y. won the race in 2:13.38, the No. 3 time in the United States.

Orie, a DePaul recruit, improved her distance by six inches from her first flight to the finals. Keeley Suzenski of Berks Catholic, another Pennsylvania school, has the top U.S. shot put throw at 48-1.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Tags: Greensburg-Salem, Hempfield