Owen Petrisek scores 3 TDs to lead Bentworth past Avella

Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 10:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bentworth head coach John Knabb works with Trevor Richardson during practice on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Owen Petrisek scored three rushing touchdowns, including one that came during a critical second-quarter surge, as Bentworth defeated Avella 41-31 in a Tri-County South game Thursday night.

Bentworth has won two in a row after a 1-2 start (3-3, 3-3). Avella (4-2, 4-2) has lost two of three after starting 3-0.

After Avella took a 7-0 lead on a Noah Markle run, Bentworth erupted for a 26-point second quarter.

Trent Cavanaugh started it with a 41-yard touchdown run. Seth Adams hit Caleb Peternel for a 7-yard TD pass and Petrisek scored from 25 yards out. The quarter also included a safety and a Trevor Richardson field goal.

Bentworth held off an Avella comeback in the second half. K.J. Rush threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tanner Terensky, who had five catches for 144 yards, including an 80-yard score.

Albert Gallatin 57, Carrick 0 – Tristan Robinson threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Bruno Fabrycki touchdown and scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter to spark Albert Gallatin (4-1) to a shutout win over Carrick (4-0).

Robinson was one of six Raiders players to score rushing touchdowns in the game. Caleb Lang scored twice. Caleb Matzus-Chapman, Antonio Efford, Dylan Shea and Maurice Jackson also found the end zone.

