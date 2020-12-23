Pair of North Allegheny, Central Catholic standouts earn Class 6A all-state honors

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 | 2:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Josh Altman (19) and Matthew Aulicino (55) pave the way for a first down carry by Eddy Tillman during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Allegheny Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium.

Talented football players filled the field at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium for the WPIAL Class 6A championship game.

Four of those players were honored Wednesday with selection to the Class 6A all-state team, selected by a panel of Pennsylvania football writers.

WPIAL champion Central Catholic was represented by senior running back Eddy Tillman and senior defensive lineman Bralen Henderson.

Runner-up North Allegheny featured senior tight end Khalil Dinkins and senior linebacker Nathan Hoke.

Tillman ran for 982 yards and 10 touchdowns, finishing his career with nearly 4,000 yards for the Vikings.

Henderson, also a tight end, had 40 tackles and 13 sacks. Robert Morris, Albany and James Madison have offered him scholarships.

For the Tigers, Dinkins, a Penn State recruit, caught 16 passes for 221 yards and also rushed for 159 yards, scoring nine total touchdowns.

Hoke, a BYU recruit, helped the NA defense allow just 13.7 points per game.

Baldwin senior offensive lineman Dorian Ford also was selected. The Pitt recruit was an all-conference selection.

Also selected was Seneca Valley senior defensive lineman Josh Miller, who had 49 tackles and 11 sacks.

St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Kyle McCord was the state’s Class 6A Player of the Year, and Central York’s Gerry Yonchiuk was the Coach of the Year.

The all-state teams for Class 4A, 5A and 6A were released Wednesday. The honorees for Class A, 2A and 3A were announced Tuesday.

2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team

Class 6A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York, 6-3, 205, jr.

Evan Clark, Manheim Township, 6-3, 210, sr.

Matt Bugbee, Nazareth, 6-4, 155, sr.

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 215, sr.

Running back

Eddy Tillman, Central Catholic, 5-8, 165, sr.

Jaheim White, York High, 5-9, 185, so.

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin, 6-0, 195, sr.

Jalen White, Souderton, 6-1, 175, sr.

Khalani Eaton, North Penn, 5-11, 210 jr.

Wide receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 200, sr.

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township, 6-1, 180, jr.

Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-10, 180, sr.

Judah Tomb, Central York, 6-1, 190, sr.

Tight end

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny, 6-4, 220, sr.

Offensive line

Drew Shelton, Downingtown West, 6-5, 255, jr.

Brad Harris, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 275, jr.

Nate Bruce, Harrisburg, 6-5, 305, sr.

Dorien Ford, Baldwin, 6-4, 295, sr.

Josh Gaffney, Central York, 6-4, 315, sr.

Athlete

Tanner Hess, Hempfield, 6-0, 185, sr.

Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown, 6-0, 185, sr.

Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-9, 170, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Josh Miller, Seneca Valley, 6-2, 230, sr.

Braelin Moore, Freedom, 6-3, 285, jr.

Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 240, sr.

Seth Griffiths, Central York, 5-9, 190, sr.

Bralen Henderson, Central Catholic, 6-3, 255, sr.

Nassir Jones, Williamsport, 6-2, 220, sr.

Linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-2, 220, sr.

Jack Smith, Central York, 6-0, 210, sr.

Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny, 6-3, 225, sr.

Tamir Jackson, Easton, 5-9, 215, sr.

Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley, 6-0, 210, sr.

Defensive back

Sammy Knipe, State College, 6-1, 215, sr.

Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-10, 180, sr.

Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin, 5-10, 165, sr.

Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville, 6-1, 190, sr.

Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-2, 190, jr.

Specialist

Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield, 6-4, 185, sr.

Athlete

Shane Hartzell, Pennridge, 6-0, 220, sr.

Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton, 5-11, 160, so.

Player of the year

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep

Coach of the year

Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York

