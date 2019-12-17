Pair of WPIAL basketball title game rematches on docket for Tuesday

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 11:55 PM

The two teams that played for WPIAL Class 6A gold earlier this year will battle again Tuesday in the final tune-up for both teams before they begin section play.

Back on March 2, Mt. Lebanon captured the school’s fourth district crown with a 62-57 win over Butler.

Now the two current top teams in 6A meet at Butler and here on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams have elite scorers with the Golden Tornado guided by Purdue recruit Ethan Morton while the Blue Devils are paced by senior Jake Hoffman, who has a statistical anomaly going this season. Hoffman has scored exactly 30 points in each of the first four games for Mt. Lebanon.

Another rematch

Mt. Lebanon at Butler isn’t the only rematch of a 2019 WPIAL basketball championship game set for Tuesday. Chartiers Valley opens up section play as it hosts Thomas Jefferson.

The Colts beat the Jaguars, 64-48, to win their second district crown in three years.

It was one of four Chartiers Valley victories over TJ a year ago, including two regular season wins, the WPIAL title game and a close win in the PIAA semifinals on its way to a state title and a perfect season.

Tim McConnell’s Colts team is 2-0 this season while Thomas Jefferson is 1-0 in Section 1-5A, 4-1 overall.

Boom go the Dynamos

Sto-Rox is supposed to be in the hunt in WPIAL boys basketball.

The Vikings were preseason ranked No. 2 behind defending champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and they remain No. 2 after starting the season at 2-2.

But Springdale?

The Dynamos are off to a 5-0 start thanks to the play of junior guard Demetri Fritch.

The two teams meet on Tuesday at Springdale in a game you can view here on Trib HSSN.

Both teams are 1-0 in Section 1-2A.

