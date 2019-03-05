PCN will re-air Quaker Valley vs. Annville-Cleonas PIAA basketball final from 1999

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 6:33 PM

Tribune-Review Quaker Valley junior Chris Iorio, left, knocks the ball loose from junior Mike Sacco during practice Nov 30, 1998.

The Quaker Valley boys basketball team and coach Mike Mastroianni experienced a heartbreaking state championship loss to Annville-Cleonas 20 years ago this winter.

If they’re ready, they can rewatch it March 9 at 7 p.m.

PCN announced Tuesday that it will re-air some of the great PIAA basketball championship games from the past two decades starting with the Quakers’ double-overtime loss in 1999. The program, titled “PCN Sports Classics,” will be a monthly show hosted by sports director Bob McCool.

The telecast will include the entire PIAA Class 2A championship game along with updates on key players and coaches. That state final was the first in PIAA history to reach a second overtime.

PCN is celebrating its 20th anniversary of televising the PIAA basketball championships.

Tags: Quaker Valley