Penn Hills’ Amir Key scores 3 times in victory over Pine-Richland and his former coach

Friday, September 9, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Jon LeDonne spent five seasons building Penn Hills into a dynamo and saw that explosive energy work against his new team Friday night.

With LeDonne on the other sideline, Penn Hills running back Amir Key rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 2-ranked Indians defeated No. 3 Pine-Richland, 33-28, in the Northeast Conference opener.

The junior carried the ball 20 times and scored on runs of 45, 2 and 71 yards.

Key scored twice in the first quarter and teammate Keith Pelmon returned an interception 67 yards in the second to give the Indians a 21-0 halftime lead.

Pine-Richland rallied in the second half and forced a 21-21 tie early in the fourth, but Penn Hills responded with consecutive touchdown runs by Naytell Mitchell (26 yards) and Key (71 yards) to lead 33-21.

Running back Ryan Palmieri shouldered much of Pine-Richland’s offense. He rushed 27 times for 127 yards and three total touchdowns. He scored on runs of 14 and 17 yards and had a 90-yard kickoff return.

The Rams scored twice in the fourth quarter, the last on a 14-yard run by Palmieri with about 6 minutes left. But the Rams’ comeback was foiled by two other fourth-quarter possessions that stalled in Penn Hills’ territory, both at the 29-yard line.

