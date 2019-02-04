Penn Hills celebrates PIAA football title in Harrisburg
By: Chris Harlan
Monday, February 4, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Two months after winning a state football title, the Penn Hills football team returned Monday to central Pennsylvania to celebrate.
State sen. Jay Costa, State rep. Tony DeLuca and Governor Tom Wolf welcomed football coach Jon LeDonne and his team to the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg. Penn Hills won the PIAA Class 5A football title Dec. 7 in nearby Hershey.
“I was ecstatic to have the opportunity to honor the @phqbclub at the #PACapitol for their remarkable PIAA Class 5A state championship run! Congrats on a stellar season — you’ve made us all very proud,” DeLuca, who represents the 32nd district in Allegheny County, wrote in a tweet.
Thank you @Senatorcosta @RepDeLuca and @GovernorTomWolf for honoring @phqbclub today at the PA State Capitol! pic.twitter.com/3hCWT3ovID
— Penn Hills Athletics (@PH_Athletics) February 4, 2019
Your STATE CHAMPION @PH_Athletics FOOTBALL TEAM is here in the Capitol!! pic.twitter.com/2kroUmeVaQ
— Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) February 4, 2019
— Rep. Tony DeLuca (@RepDeLuca) February 4, 2019
We are on our way! See you in a few hours. #StateChamps @phqbclub https://t.co/5UXlXbGWBO
— Penn Hills Athletics (@PH_Athletics) February 4, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.
