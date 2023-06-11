Penn Hills football program honors coach Ron Graham for 30 years of service

Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Ron Graham was head coach for Penn Hills from 2008-2011.

The Penn Hills football team still has plenty of time left on the calendar before the Indians open up the 2023 regular season by hosting Seneca Valley.

But Penn Hills coach Charles Morris and the school took some time recently to celebrate one of the program’s cornerstones. on June 5, Morris and the program recognized assistant coach Ron Graham at a ceremony at the school.

Graham has served as an assistant coach with the program for 30 years. Graham also was head coach from 2008-2011.

“He has a lot of experience, has a strong character and is always professional,” said Morris, who is a Penn Hills graduate. “He always treats everyone fairly. He’s a consummate professional, which is a testament to his character.”

Graham was honored at a school ceremony featuring an appearance from former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back JT Thomas. Thomas played in the NFL from 1973-1982 with the Steelers and Denver Broncos. Thomas won four Super Bowls with the Steelers and was named to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with 20 interceptions and two touchdowns.

Morris said he was happy to honor Graham, who has been steady in his approach to working with the kids who have come through the program.

Graham’s son, Ron Graham Jr., played on Penn Hills’ 1995 PIAA Class 4A title team and later went on to play at Penn State.

“He’s never demeaning and never changes his tone,” Morris said. “He is always about teaching, not screaming or yelling. He respects them.”

Several Penn Hills players, meanwhile, have been attracting attention from college programs.

Carter Lance announced in May that he had received an offer from Eastern Michigan.

Kelsey Hundley, who already had offers from Fordham and New Hampshire, added offers from Bucknell and Sacred Heart.

Naytel Mitchell also received his first Division I offer recently. After competing at the Joe Moore lineman camp, Robert Morris offered Mitchell.

