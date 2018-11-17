Penn Hills grad Aaron Donald: ‘I’ll be there Friday’ at WPIAL championship
By: Chris Harlan
Saturday, November 17, 2018 | 5:30 PM
More than 2,000 miles separate Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, but Aaron Donald says he’ll make the trip home to watch alma mater Penn Hills in the WPIAL football finals.
Penn Hills reached the championship for the first time since 2006. The Indians play West Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 5A final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Norwin.
“I’ll be there Friday,” the NFL star posted Friday night on Twitter with a flexed biceps emoji, after Penn Hills defeated Peters Township, 22-14, in a semifinal.
Donald’s NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams, have a bye next weekend.
The defensive lineman starred for Penn Hills in the late-2000s and was a member of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Terrific 25 in 2009.
I’ll be there Friday 💪🏽
— AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) November 17, 2018
I’ll be there Friday 💪🏽
— AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) November 17, 2018
- Loading...