Penn Hills grad Aaron Donald: ‘I’ll be there Friday’ at WPIAL championship

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, November 17, 2018 | 5:30 PM

Penn Hills linebacker Aaron Donald celebrates a sack against Upper St. Clair during the fourth quarter of their WPIAL Quad-A first round playoff game Friday November 6, 2009 at Upper St. Clair. (Christopher Horner/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review), The Rams' Aaron Donald celebrates after making a sack against the Bears' Jay Cutler during the third quarter Nov. 15, 2015, in St. Louis. Penn Hills linebacker Aaron Donald celebrates a sack against Upper St. Clair during the fourth quarter of their WPIAL Quad-A first round playoff game Friday November 6, 2009 at Upper St. Clair. (Christopher Horner/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review), Previous Next

More than 2,000 miles separate Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, but Aaron Donald says he’ll make the trip home to watch alma mater Penn Hills in the WPIAL football finals.

Penn Hills reached the championship for the first time since 2006. The Indians play West Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 5A final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Norwin.

“I’ll be there Friday,” the NFL star posted Friday night on Twitter with a flexed biceps emoji, after Penn Hills defeated Peters Township, 22-14, in a semifinal.

Donald’s NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams, have a bye next weekend.

The defensive lineman starred for Penn Hills in the late-2000s and was a member of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Terrific 25 in 2009.

I’ll be there Friday 💪🏽 — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) November 17, 2018