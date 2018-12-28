Penn Hills’ Hardy named state’s Class 5A Football Player of the Year
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, December 28, 2018 | 2:09 PM
Daequan Hardy had a performance for the ages in the PIAA Class 5A football championship game.
Apparently, members of the statewide media took notice.
The Penn Hills senior was named the state’s Class 5A Player of the Year and joined three of his Indians teammates on the Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team.
Senior quarterback Hollis Mathis, senior running back Terry “Tank” Smith and senior wide receiver Dante Cephas also were selected to the all-state team.
In addition, Indians coach Jon LeDonne was named the state’s Class 5A Coach of the Year.
Hardy, a wide receiver and defensive back, scored two receiving touchdowns, returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score and made a 100-yard interception return as Penn Hills defeated Manheim Central, 36-31, in the state championship game in Hershey.
He finished the season with 22 touchdowns, including 12 receiving, five rushing, three interception returns, one punt return and one kickoff return.
Joining the Penn Hills contingent on the all-state team were a trio of Gateway players — sophomore running back Derrick Davis, senior wide receiver Courtney Jackson and senior defensive back Jeremiah Josephs.
Three offensive linemen from WPIAL schools also were selected — Mars junior Michael Carmody, Latrobe senior Trent Holler and North Hills senior Lirion Murtezi.
Also honored were West Allegheny senior linebacker Mateo Vandamia and McKeesport senior defensive back Konota Gaskins.
2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS 5A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Desman Johnson, Penn Wood – 6-2, 240 junior
Evan Simon, Manheim Central – 6-2, 195 junior
Hollis Mathis, Penn Hills – 6-1, 175 senior
Ian Haynes, Franklin – 6-3, 195 junior
Running Back
Dayjure Stewart, York High – 6-0, 200 senior
Christian Cole, Oil City – 6-1, 205 senior
Derrick Davis, Gateway – 6-1, 185 sophomore
Terry “Tank” Smith, Penn Hills – 5-9, 210 senior
Tyler Flick, Manheim Central – 6-0, 190 senior
Adam Houser, Shippensburg – 5-10, 180 senior
Wide Receiver
Courtney Jackson, Gateway – 6-0, 170 senior
Trey Glass, Warwick – 5-8, 165 junior
Josh Burgess, Great Valley – 6-0, 190 senior
Dante Cephas, Penn Hills – 6-1, 195 senior
Kennedy Poles, Penn Wood – 6-1, 175 senior
Tight End
Hayden Rucci, Warwick – 6-5, 240 senior
Offensive Line
Michael Carmody, Mars – 6-6, 280 junior
Trent Holler, Latrobe – 6-2, 290 senior
Connor Bishop, Archbishop Wood – 6-3, 260 senior
Josh Moore, Wallenpaupack – 6-6, 315 senior
Brock Gingrich, Cocalico – 6-3, 275 junior
Lirion Murtezi, North Hills – 6-3, 295 senior
Athlete
Daequan Hardy, Penn Hills – 5-10, 175 senior
Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff – 5-9, 165 junior
Specialist
Gavin Dionisio, Archbishop Ryan – 5-8, 150 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Chance Smith, Wallenpaupack – 6-3, 270 senior
Nick Coomer, Warwick – 6-4, 285 senior
Justin Resto, Cedar Cliff – 6-1, 235 senior
Sam Mueller, Governor Mifflin – 6-2, 250 senior
Linebacker
Landan Moyer, Manheim Central – 5-9, 190 senior
Donovon Ball, Cedar Cliff – 6-0, 210 senior
Mateo Vandamia, West Allegheny – 6-2, 222 senior
Dylan Urbanowski, Archbishop Wood – 6-1, 205 senior
Matt Feeney, Exeter – 6-1, 225 senior
Defensive Back
Jeremiah Josephs, Gateway – 5-11, 170 senior
Rob Rideout, York High – 6-0, 170 senior
Will Rivers, Manheim Central – 5-7, 145 senior
Konota Gaskins, McKeesport – 6-1, 185 senior
Jalen Goodman, Lower Merion – 5-11, 160 senior
Athlete
Bobby Whalen, Cedar Cliff – 6-1, 175 senior
Noah Palm, Cocalico – 6-0, 190 junior
Player of the Year: Daequan Hardy, Penn Hills
Coach of the Year: Jon LeDonne, Penn Hills
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.
