Penn Hills hires former Seton Hill star Chris Giles as boys basketball coach
Monday, June 29, 2020 | 9:07 PM
Penn Hills announced Chris Giles, the all-time leading scorer in Seton Hill history, as the school’s new boys basketball coach Monday night.
An assistant coach at Woodland Hills and a former head coach at Propel Andrew Street, Giles replaces Dan DeRose, who left Penn Hills for North Allegheny in May. The West Mifflin native spent this past season on coach Matt Furjanic’s staff at Woodland Hills after three years at Propel.
Giles was inducted into the Seton Hill University Athletic Hall of Fame last year. He holds the school’s all-time records for career points (1,864), field goals (711), free throws (432), assists (323) and steals (217).
DeRose coached at Penn Hills for the past five seasons and won a WPIAL Class 6A title with the Indians in 2018.
