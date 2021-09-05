Penn Hills junior motivated to return to WPIAL girls golf finals

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills sophomore Lucy Brayton hits out of a green-side bunker on No. 8 during the 2020 WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship at Oakmont Country Club.

Playing at Oakmont Country Club was more than enough to keep Penn Hills junior Lucy Brayton motivated.

Brayton became the first Penn Hills girls golfer to qualify for WPIALs in 14 years last season and spent the time since fine-tuning her game. Now that Brayton set a new standard for herself, the goal for this year would be to exceed it.

“Definitely, since I did qualify and got to play at a difficult course in Oakmont,” Brayton said. “I need to qualify again this year. That’s the pressure I’m putting on myself. I don’t want just to qualify for everyone on the golf team, but for myself. It’s something that motivates me.”

Brayton, who said she started playing more golf after obtaining her driver’s license, has seen improvement since her 21st-place finish at WPIALs last year.

In the past year, Brayton has twice shot a personal best even-par on two courses. Brayton shot an even-par 36 at Butler’s Golf Course in Elizabeth and a 35 on the back nine at Green Oaks Country Club.

“I think the most important thing about golf is you have to be confident and have to hit the ball solid,” Brayton said. “I would say the short game is important. If you are making all the putts that day, you are going to shoot decent or good.”

First-year head coach William Berkshire believes Brayton’s demeanor will pay dividends on the course.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she moved on past WPIALs to the state tournament this year,” Berkshire said. “Lucy has improved a lot. She’s consistent under pressure and is alway a threat to score.”

Brayton will lead a Penn Hills golf team that will feature eight players this season. Charlie Rosemeyer is another returning player with experience.

Berkshire said the Indians will have a number of young and inexperienced players throughout the lineup. Penn Hills dropped its season-opening match to Franklin Regional.

Berkshire plans to put the time in to teach everyone the fundamentals and would like to see the players take those skills into the offseason.

Berkshire has been looking to get everyone more help.

“I have an assistant and a volunteer coach who is becoming a volunteer golf instructor, Paul Jack,” Berkshire said. “I need to get them to play after the season. You can’t wait until the summertime. You have to play all-year round to see improvement.”

Tags: Penn Hills