Penn Hills notebook: Julian Dugger on college football recruiting radar

By:

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger throws a pass to Chase Barney to set up the game-winning touchdown to beat Gateway during the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 12, 2021.

Penn Hills sophomore Julian Dugger is receiving plenty of attention on the college football recruiting scene.

Dugger received an offer from the University of Massachusetts last week. He announced the offer on his Twitter feed. It has been a busy spring for Dugger, who also has offers from Toledo and Pitt.

Dugger has also excelled in the long jump, qualifying for the PIAA Class 3A state meet by finishing third at WPIALs with a jump of 21 feet, 5 inches.

Dugger helped Penn Hills’ football team reach the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals as a sophomore. The Indians finished in a three-way tie for the conference title along with North Hills and Penn Hills.

Dugger passed for 1,306 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 651 yards.

Sullivan honored

Penn Hills catcher Jordan Sullivan was chosen for the Big 56 Section 2-5A All-Star team. He was the only Indians player chosen for the team.

In what was a difficult season for Penn Hills program, Sullivan was able to put up solid numbers. Sullivan had a .302 batting average and drove in eight runs for Penn Hills. Sullivan also scored seven runs and hit a home run.

The Indians finished the season with a 3-14 record and missed the playoffs. Sullivan will play collegiately at CCAC Boyce next season, CCAC coach Bill Spina said.

He will be joining a CCAC program coming off a Region XX championship and played for a spot in the NJCAA World Series in May.

Collins gets feet wet

Penn Hills graduate AJ Collins has found a role with the Penn State New Kensington baseball team. Collins, a catcher, hit .196 as a freshman, driving in five runs and scoring four runs. The Lions finished the season 9-24 and 3-12 in conference play.

Scuilli sets foundation

Anthony Sciulli didn’t break into the starting lineup fully as a freshman, but showed he has a foundation to play more in the future. Sciulli batted .364 at Chatham and drove in eight runs in 19 appearances for the Cougars. Chatham finished the season 13-25 overall and 5-22 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play.

Donald takes it easy

Former Penn Hills and Pitt standout Aaron Donald missed out on the start of organized team activities with the Los Angeles Rams. According to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time all-pro defensive lineman, is angling for a new contract and could retire if he doesn’t get a deal that’s to his liking.

Donald helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl last season, which was their first since they moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016. Donald finished with 12.5 sacks and 84 tackles last season.

Tags: Penn Hills