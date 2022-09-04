Penn Hills notebook: Te’Shan Campbell joins coaching staff at Michigan State

By:

Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn Hills grad Te’Shan Campbell wrestles for Ohio State against Lock Haven’s Chance Marsteller at the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Former Penn Hills wrestler Te’Shan Campbell will once again be involved with collegiate wrestling. Campbell, a 2015 PIAA champion at 170 pounds with the Indians, will join Michigan State’s coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.

“Te’Shan brings a lot of experience as a competitor and as a coach,” Michigan State coach Roger Chandler said in a statement. “There is no doubt he is a positive addition to our coaching staff, as I know he is driven to pass on his knowledge of the sport to our student-athletes so they can achieve their goals. I’m very much looking forward to watching the impact he will have immediately in our program.”

Campbell had spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. During his time as a collegiate wrestler, Campbell excelled at both Pitt and Ohio State. He qualified for the NCAA Tournament in four seasons.

During the 2017 season, Campbell won the 165-pound title at the ACC championships. Since finishing school, Campbell has also served as a volunteer coach at Kent State.

Volleyball off to solid start

The Indians have found success early in the season. Penn Hills opened the season by beating Ligonier Valley and Trinity Christian. The Indians are 2-1 this season, losing to Chartiers Valley.

Soccer opens section play right

Penn Hills blanked rival Gateway, 3-0, at home to open the season. The Indians will open the season with four straight section games before seeing any teams outside the section.

LeDonne has a tough start

Former Penn Hills coach and current Pine-Richland coach Jon LeDonne had a rude welcome to the Rams’ program. Playing a strong Pickerington program from Ohio, Pine-Richland was handed a 42-0 loss.

Penn Hills will see its former coach when LeDonne and the Rams come to Yuhas-McGinley Stadium for a conference game on Sept. 9.

Tags: Penn Hills