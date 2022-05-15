Penn Hills softball shows marked improvement in ‘exciting’ season

Sunday, May 15, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Things were difficult down the stretch for the Penn Hills softball team, but the Indians still had a strong opportunity in front of them.

If Penn Hills had found a way to beat Plum on May 10 at home, the Indians could have made the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs for the first time in 15 years. However, the Mustangs bounced back from a loss earlier in the season to knock Penn Hills out of contention.

The 6-0 loss didn’t dampen the Indians’ spirit. One year after finishing 2-12 overall and losing all 12 of its section games, Penn Hills had shown tangible process this season.

The Indians wrapped up this season under first-year coach Ashley Banner with a 5-9 overall record and 4-8 mark in Section 1-5A play. Penn Hills wasn’t fazed by the five-game losing streak to close the year.

“(Playing Plum for a spot in the playoffs) was an exciting time for them,” Banner said. “It showed that it was possible for these girls to make the playoffs. It’s also possible for us to have success when we get there.”

The Indians last made the playoffs in 2007. Penn Hills had three seniors — Kiera Mack, Jali Ransom and Aaliyah Heasley. Mack hit .545 with three doubles and three home runs and drove in 11 runs.

“Kiera played all four seasons. That’s exciting for her,” Banner said. “Have success was exciting for three of them. Jali came back and played for the first time since her freshman year. Aaliyah had also missed a year, but that’s not a concern. We want everyone to know there is an opportunity there.”

Penn Hils’ most notable win came in an 18-8 victory April 13 at Plum. The victory halted a 13-year losing streak to the Mustangs. Penn Hills also swept rival Woodland Hills and toppled Indiana in a wild, 11-10 thriller for its other section wins.

Abella Gray led the team with a .553 batting average and also drove in 18 runs. Maura Wade tied Mack for a team-high three home runs. Lauren Sipple hit two home runs, drove in eight runs and batted .371.

Banner said she is looking forward to returning most of her roster for a second season. Penn Hills is hoping this year is the start of building a foundation.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls,” Banner said. “I learned a lot about myself and them. I’m excited for what we have and we are hoping to enhance it in the years to come.”

