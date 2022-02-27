Penn Hills swim team looking to improve with more time in pool

By:

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Luke Hoolahan competes in the 2021 WPIAL 3A Diving Championship at North Allegheny.

Entering this season, Penn Hills swimming coach Nick Page wanted to see the Indians make solid progress throughout the year.

With the makeup of the preseason roster, Penn Hills wasn’t going to be a team that won many meets or qualified a ton of swimmers for the WPIAL Class 3A championship meet.

“I think overall it was a good year,” Page said. “We had four seniors, three juniors, eight sophomores and eight freshmen.”

The past two years brought more pressure caused by covid-19 conditions. Last season, the WPIAL capped the number of qualifiers at 16 individuals per event as the tournament moved from Trees Hall to Upper St. Clair. This year, the event will be moving back to Pitt’s campus and the number of qualifiers increased to 32 individuals and 24 per relay.

While this is great for the district, it was difficult for programs to prepare as the announcement wasn’t made until Feb. 8.

When it comes to trying to build the program, Page said doing so will require getting the current group more experience. There are some signs swimmers will be getting more time in. Page anticipates the Indians will have eight to 10 members of their current roster who participate in club swimming.

Combining that with a summer program and the school season will help build a solid foundation.

“I’ve coached a lot of the kids because I also coach through Rosedale,” Page said. “If they do summer and the school program, you have them for eight weeks in the summer and three months for school. Anyone who gets involved in a year-round program, it is beneficial.”

Freshman Anthony Collins became a solid contributor for Penn Hills in the freestyle. Page said his attitude helped him adapt quickly to the varsity environment.

“He was solid all-around,” Page said. “He had a good work ethic, and with his attitude, that allowed him to make solid progress.”

Kendall Herbert and Larissa Lockridge also made strides. Newcomer Gabby Pernatozzi, Lauren Sipple and Luke Hoolahan were also swimmers who took steps forward.

For swimmers to make a run at districts next season, it will all be about putting the time in.

The key will be to continue to make gradual improvement. Page wants to see the group the Indians have returning continue to get better as they build their confidence.

“I told the kids to not worry about their time this year,” Page said. “You have four years to get better. It will happen if you get better. There’s no reason to panic if you can’t get it done in one year.”

Tags: Penn Hills