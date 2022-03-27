Penn Hills track and field looks to benefit from larger roster

Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Lee Zelkowitz Penn Hills distance runner Austin Stuchul returns for the 2022 track and field season.

The Penn Hills indoor track team had a strong winter. With some reinforcements in tow, Indians coach Lee Zelkowitz believes the spring squad may be able to have even more success.

Penn Hills will have about 30 more athletes out for the team compared to last spring, with the numbers being split nearly even between boys and girls coming out.

“We have some good numbers out this year,” Zelkowitz said. “We’re getting some football and basketball players out, as well as some girls who play other sports in the winter. It’s giving us an opportunity to do more things with relays. We will be able to have different runners on the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay and should be competitive in both.”

Angelo Allen will give Penn Hills a legitimate contender for WPIAL and PIAA crowns in the shot put. Allen won the state championship during the indoor season and earned all-state honors.

Last spring, Allen placed eighth in the shot put at the PIAA meet, with a best throw of 52 feet, 7 inches.

“I think he could definitely challenge for a state title,” Zelkowitz said. “His goal is to throw over 60 feet.”

Penn Hills girls’ 1,600-meter relay team medaled at WPIALs last season and will be expected to challenge for a bid to the PIAA Class 3A meet.

Sophomores Caroline McDevitt and Maliah Powell, along with juniors Larissa Lockridge and Mylah Falk ran 4:08.45 at WPIALs last season to finish eighth. That team has stuck together and has had success for the Indians.

“I definitely look for them to go to states,” Zelkowitz said.

Penn Hills freshman sprinter MacKenzie McIntyre turned heads during the indoor season and will be counted on to contribute in the sprints for outdoor seasons. Austin Stuchul excelled in the distance events during the indoor, while Cameron Thomas was another athlete who qualified for the Tri-State Track Coaches Association championships.

Supreme Sanders and Roland Glenn are also looking forward to competing when the season starts.

Zelkowitz is excited for what the Indians’ larger roster can accomplish.

“I think some of the guys who ran last year helped get some more people out for the team,” Zelkowitz said. “I think word of mouth helps. These guys heard what running for us would do for them and what kind of shape they would be in after.”

