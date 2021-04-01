Penn State offers Belle Vernon freshman Quinton Martin

By:

Thursday, April 1, 2021 | 4:08 PM

Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin

Things are happening fast for Belle Vernon freshman Quinton Martin. Really fast.

Then again, he likes it that way. That is how he plays football.

“It’s been super crazy, this whole experience,” Martin said. “But I’m handling it pretty well.”

Power-5 interest continues to swirl around the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Martin, who added a fifth NCAA Division I offer on Thursday, from Penn State.

Colleges are making advance bids to land Martin, and even future all-star games are trying to get him to commit early. The Penn State offer comes a day after he announced he has been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

“I honestly would’ve never seen this coming a million years,” Martin said.

Martin also has offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers. Pitt was the first to offer, in November.

Martin played running back, receiver and defensive back last season. He rushed for 425 yards and six touchdowns, caught two scoring passes, and had an interception on defense, as the Leopards reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

Beyond to receive my 5th D1 offer from the University of Penn State !!

????⚪️ @CoachTerryPSU @210ths pic.twitter.com/dUQ63oM9UP — Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) April 1, 2021

blessed to receive an invite to the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game @210ths @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/OrQSaQVuY4 — Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) April 1, 2021

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon