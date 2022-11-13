Penn-Trafford ends frustrating football season with playoff loss

Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 11:01 AM

High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4.

It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.

The Warriors, who needed an overtime win against Franklin Regional in the season finale to qualify for the playoffs, ended the season 6-5. They lost to Pine-Richland, 31-17.

Throughout the season, injuries to key players hurt and inconsistency was a problem.

“We just didn’t finish enough drives,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “We played well at times in games, but we never found consistency. Certainly our schedule was difficult.”

Penn-Trafford was in most of its games and were a play or two from changing the outcome. The nonconference games included playoff teams Canon-McMillan, Woodland Hills, McKeesport, Belle Vernon and North Allegheny.

They also lost a close contest to Hempfield, which started the season 5-0.

Ruane said Class 5A had a lot of talented teams that didn’t make the playoffs. He said the field was open for anyone to take it.

“Every game was difficult,” Ruane said. “We were in many of the games; we just didn’t get over the hump.”

Ruane said he was proud of the senior group, which included many two- and three-year starters.

“They sure made their mark here and were great contributors,” Ruane said. “Now it’s time for the underclassmen to step up and mark their marks. Many got an opportunity because of some of the injuries we had.

“We have a lot of talent in the community. Now it’s our job to get them ready to play on Friday nights. We have great numbers of talented kids in the system.”

Some of the key seniors were Conlan Greene, Tom Kalkstein, Daniel Tarabrella, Joe Enick, Jake Otto, Josh Huffman, Nolan Marasti, Owen Demari, Mike Paterra and Logan Swartz.

Ruane said he’ll give the players a few weeks off before starting to prepare for the 2023 season.

