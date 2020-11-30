Penn-Trafford leads all-conference picks on Big East football team

By:

Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:21 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr (12) looks for a pass during their game against Franklin Regional on Oct. 23, 2020.

Penn-Trafford quarterback Ethan Carr was among 10 teammates who earned first-team all-conference honors, and Warriors coach John Ruane earned Coach of the Year honors in the Big East this season.

Carr was joined by Penn-Trafford players Joe Spadaro, Declan Ochendowski, Cole Darragh, Cade Yacamelli, Chase Vecchio, Tom Wilkie, Jack Jollie, Brad Ford and Nate Frye on the first-team in a vote of conference coaches.

Penn-Trafford went 6-2 overall, 4-0 in the conference.

Gateway and Woodland Hills had five first-team selections each.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jaimire Ulmer, Woodland Hills, C, 6-0, 317, sr.

Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, G, 6-0, 230, jr.

Joe Spadaro, Penn-Trafford, G, 5-11, 215, sr.

Cam King, Connellsville, T, 6-1, 270, sr.

Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, T, 6-3, 240, jr.

Cole Darragh, Penn-Trafford, TE, 6-1, 185, sr.

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford , QB, 6-3, 205, sr.

Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills, QB, 5-11, 171, jr.

Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville, RB, 5-11, 215, sr.

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB, 5-11, 190, jr.

Patrick Body, Gateway, WR, 6-2, 183, jr.

T’Rek Scipio, Woodland Hills, WR, 6-2, 167, sr.

Chamor Price, Gateway, WR, 6-2, 181, sr.

Gage Gillott, Connellsville, K, 6-0, 190, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

JT Taylor, Gateway, DE, 6-2, 250, sr.

Hunter Dow, Gateway, DE, 6-2, 205, jr.

Sevon Givner, Woodland Hills, DT, 6-1, 268, sr.

Josh Pelusi, Franklin Regional, DT, 6-0, 315, jr.

Colton Johns, Franklin Regional, OLB, 6-2, 212, sr.

Chase Vecchio, Penn-Trafford, OLB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Tucker Knupp, Latrobe, ILB, 6-0, 225, sr.

Tom Wilkie, Penn-Trafford, ILB, 5-10, 185, sr.

Jack Jollie, Penn-Trafford, ILB, 6-1, 215, jr.

Derrick Davis, Gateway, DB, 6-2, 195, sr.

Brad Ford, Penn-Trafford, DB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Nate Frye, Penn-Trafford, DB, 5-10, 190, sr.

Gavin Yarbough, Woodland Hills, DB, 5-11, 150, sr.

Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional, P, 5-11, 183, sr.

Coach of the Year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford

•••

2020 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny Seven Conference

Interstate Conference

Northwestern Six Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Big Seven Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford, Woodland Hills