Penn-Trafford leads all-conference picks on Big East football team
Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Penn-Trafford quarterback Ethan Carr was among 10 teammates who earned first-team all-conference honors, and Warriors coach John Ruane earned Coach of the Year honors in the Big East this season.
Carr was joined by Penn-Trafford players Joe Spadaro, Declan Ochendowski, Cole Darragh, Cade Yacamelli, Chase Vecchio, Tom Wilkie, Jack Jollie, Brad Ford and Nate Frye on the first-team in a vote of conference coaches.
Penn-Trafford went 6-2 overall, 4-0 in the conference.
Gateway and Woodland Hills had five first-team selections each.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Jaimire Ulmer, Woodland Hills, C, 6-0, 317, sr.
Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, G, 6-0, 230, jr.
Joe Spadaro, Penn-Trafford, G, 5-11, 215, sr.
Cam King, Connellsville, T, 6-1, 270, sr.
Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, T, 6-3, 240, jr.
Cole Darragh, Penn-Trafford, TE, 6-1, 185, sr.
Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford , QB, 6-3, 205, sr.
Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills, QB, 5-11, 171, jr.
Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville, RB, 5-11, 215, sr.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB, 5-11, 190, jr.
Patrick Body, Gateway, WR, 6-2, 183, jr.
T’Rek Scipio, Woodland Hills, WR, 6-2, 167, sr.
Chamor Price, Gateway, WR, 6-2, 181, sr.
Gage Gillott, Connellsville, K, 6-0, 190, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
JT Taylor, Gateway, DE, 6-2, 250, sr.
Hunter Dow, Gateway, DE, 6-2, 205, jr.
Sevon Givner, Woodland Hills, DT, 6-1, 268, sr.
Josh Pelusi, Franklin Regional, DT, 6-0, 315, jr.
Colton Johns, Franklin Regional, OLB, 6-2, 212, sr.
Chase Vecchio, Penn-Trafford, OLB, 5-11, 190, sr.
Tucker Knupp, Latrobe, ILB, 6-0, 225, sr.
Tom Wilkie, Penn-Trafford, ILB, 5-10, 185, sr.
Jack Jollie, Penn-Trafford, ILB, 6-1, 215, jr.
Derrick Davis, Gateway, DB, 6-2, 195, sr.
Brad Ford, Penn-Trafford, DB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Nate Frye, Penn-Trafford, DB, 5-10, 190, sr.
Gavin Yarbough, Woodland Hills, DB, 5-11, 150, sr.
Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional, P, 5-11, 183, sr.
Coach of the Year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
