Penn-Trafford names football hall of fame class
By:
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 5:45 PM
Penn-Trafford announced its 2020-21 Warrior Football Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.
The latest inductees are:
○ Tony Babeo (1992)
○ Jeff Filkovski (’86)
○ Jason Kacinko (2005)
○ Kevin Mullen (’05)
○ Jeremy Schropp (’94)
○ Dan Schneider (’64, Trafford High School)
○ Coach Eli Visnick (’93-09)
○ 1972 team
The induction banquet will be Sept. 18 at Manor Valley Golf Course.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Penn-Trafford
