Penn-Trafford names football hall of fame class

By:

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 5:45 PM

Metro Creative

Penn-Trafford announced its 2020-21 Warrior Football Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.

The latest inductees are:

○ Tony Babeo (1992)

○ Jeff Filkovski (’86)

○ Jason Kacinko (2005)

○ Kevin Mullen (’05)

○ Jeremy Schropp (’94)

○ Dan Schneider (’64, Trafford High School)

○ Coach Eli Visnick (’93-09)

○ 1972 team

The induction banquet will be Sept. 18 at Manor Valley Golf Course.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford