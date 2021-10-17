Penn-Trafford notebook: Golfers come up short in WPIAL semifinals

By:

Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Nick Turowski hits his approach on No. 10 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys individual golf championship on Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club.

The Penn-Trafford boys golf team saw its season come to an end in the WPIAL Class 3A team semifinals Oct. 12 at The Links at Spring Church.

The Warriors finished fifth behind Fox Chapel (387), Mars (397), Peters Township (398) and Franklin Regional (401) with a score of 402. The top three teams advanced to the team finals Oct. 14.

Sophomore Nick Turowski, who qualified for the PIAA Class 3A individual championships Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, led the Warriors by shooting an even-par 72 in the semifinals.

Senior Chase Crissman had an 80, sophomore Braedy Mastine an 81, sophomore David Newsom an 82, junior Colt Kaminski an 87 and junior Evan Wettling a 92.

P-T runners place

Penn-Trafford senior Chloe Bonson and sophomore Amelia Barilla finished second and third at the annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association cross country championship Oct. 13 at Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood.

Freshman Jacob McGee placed third in the boys race. The top 15 finishers received medals.

Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller, who finished second as a freshman to Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer, bettered her time by nearly a minute (19:13.6). She finished more than a minute ahead of Bonson (19:18.3) and Barilla (19:31.5).

The Penn-Trafford duo was pleased with their run.

“I did pretty good place-wise. My time could have been a little better,” Bonson said. “I believe I was 30 seconds off my PR, but I was happy with my place compared to last year when I didn’t run well.”

Barilla was happy that she was able to get under 20 minutes for the first time.

“I used Chloe as someone to push me,” Barilla said. “I never had people to run with, so I used her as a pacer.”

McGee (17:10.9) was happy with how he finished. He ran a personal best by more than a minute.

He was able to keep pace with Hempfield’s Owen DeMatt and passed him late.

“I’m pleased with the way I ran,” McGee said. “Hopefully I will continue to improve.”

P-T skaters start 1-1

The Penn-Trafford hockey team opened the season with a 9-0 victory against Montour on Oct. 4.

Xavier Solomon and Josh Goldberg each scored two goals while Bryce Kropczynski, Ryan Crombie, Colin Paterson, Bennett Dupilka and Alex Sciullo each tallied one. Nate Loughner had three assists.

Goaltender Jackson Kerrigan stopped 26 shots in the shutout.

The Warriors’ rally against Franklin Regional came up short in a 6-4 loss on Oct. 11.

Franklin Regional led 5-1 after two periods before goals by Sciullo, Cam Kiste and Crombie cut the lead to 5-4. A goal by Franklin Regional’s Zach Abdallah ended the comeback bid. Loughner had the Warriors’ other goal. He also had two assists.

Kerrigan stopped 30 of 36 shots.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford