Penn-Trafford notebook: Hauck secures trip to PIAA championships

By:

Sunday, May 23, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Joe Macintosh celebrates with catcher Jakob Haynes after defeating Connellsville during their WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Joe Macintosh delivers during a WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game against Connellsville on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Norwin High School. Previous Next

Penn-Trafford senior Julia Hauck will cap off her high school track and field career by competing against the state’s best.

Hauck finished fourth in the shot put (36 feet, 1.75 inches) at the WPIAL Class AAA championship May 19 at Slippery Rock University.

Her effort earned her a trip to the PIAA championships, set for May 29 at Shippensburg University.

Hempfield’s Isabella Gera won the event at WPIALs with a toss of 44-10.

Hauck was the lone member of the Warriors track and field team to earn a berth to states, but three others picked up a top-eight WPIAL medal.

Joseph Whipkey placed seventh in the 800-meter run (1:59.20), Nathan Schelessinger took seventh in the discus (140-9), and Kate Schall placed eighth in the 400 (59.26).

Warriors baseball tops Falcons

Penn-Trafford pitcher Joe MacIntosh tossed a three-hitter as the Warriors eliminated Connellsville with a 2-0 win in their WPIAL Class 5A playoff opener May 19 at Norwin.

“It was a complete performance — offense, defense, and more importantly, pitching,” Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller said. “We talked all year that pitching wins games, and, obviously, our pitching propelled us to victory today.”

After MacIntosh delivered two strikeouts to help the Warriors (13-6) retire the Falcons in the top of the first, Penn-Trafford’s Matt Lichota got aboard on an error and stole second. Dylan Grabowski lined a one-out single into left, moving Lichota to third. Grabowski took second, but Koontz recovered well, getting himself out of danger with a strikeout before getting the next batter to pop up to left.

In the third, Lichota and Jason Sabol hit back-to-back singles. Zach Hoffman brought in Lichota on a softly hit single to the infield, and Sabol scored on Tyler Hoover’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 Penn-Trafford lead.

Penn-Trafford took on West Allegheny in the quarterfinals.

P-T softball team ousted

Sophia Roncone threw a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts as No. 8 North Hills shocked top-seeded Penn-Trafford, 6-1, in a Class 5A quarterfinal, ending the reign of the Warriors, the 2019 PIAA champs.

Kassidy Wittig hit a two-run double during a four-run third inning for North Hills (15-5). Melanie Taylor singled, homered and drove in three runs.

Sarah Yamrick, Allie Prady, Julia Moorhead and Lizzy Cermak singled for Penn-Trafford (15-5), which advanced to the quarterfinals with a 10-0 win over Hampton in the first round.

Warriors volleyball tops Canon-Mac

The third-seeded Penn-Trafford boys volleyball team opened the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs with a 3-0 win over No. 14 Canon-McMillan on May 18.

The Warriors won by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-12.

Alexander Rugh and Milan Cermak each had eight kills. Alexander Kana had six kills and three blocks. Kevin McDonough added four blocks. Jarred Schoffstall had 43 assists.

The Warriors played No. 11 Shaler in the quarterfinals.

P-T Boys lacrosse team falls

The Penn-Trafford boys lacrosse team took part in the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in program history May 18 but lost to Pine-Richland, 19-9.

The Warriors finished the season 4-10 overall and 3-6 in Section 1-AAA play, good for the sixth and final playoff berth in the section.

They started the season 0-4 but picked up key wins later in the campaign, including back-to-back wins over Latrobe (14-13) and Knoch (12-7) on May 11-12.

Warriors girls lacrosse caps season

The Penn-Trafford girls lacrosse team finished its season 3-10 overall and 2-8 in Section 1-AAA.

The Warriors finished in ninth place and fell short of a WPIAL playoff berth.

They posted wins over Baldwin, Greensburg Salem and Allderdice.

In the season finale against the Dragons, Penn-Trafford erupted for 24 goals in a shutout win.

Tags: Penn-Trafford