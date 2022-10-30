Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team earns shootout win in rivalry game

Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Penn-Trafford improved to 2-1 in the PIHL by defeating Hempfield, 5-4, in a shootout.

The Warriors grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second period on goals by Bryce Kropczynski, Colin Paterson and Noah Moffa, but Hempfield used three power-play goals in the third period to tie the score.

Cam Kiste gave the Warriors a 4-3 lead, but Hempfield’s Alex Smillie tallied less than two minutes later to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

The game went to a shootout, where Penn-trafford got the winning goals from Nate Loughner and Kiste. Goaltender Jackson Kerrigan stopped both shootout attempts by Hempfield.

“We have some work to do,” Penn-Trafford coach Chris Cerutti said. “We’re not playing to our potential.”

Barilla places 11th

Junior Amelia Barilla continued her solid season on the cross country team by placing 11th in Class 3A at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championship at Roadman Park at Cal (Pa.) on Oct. 20. Barilla ran a 19:50.50.

Now she hopes to run fast enough to qualify for the PIAA Championship at the WPIAL Class 3A Championship on Oct. 27. The state meet is Nov. 5 at Hershey.

Warriors earn win

The Penn-trafford girls volleyball team advanced to the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals by defeating Butler, 3-0, on Oct. 25 by the scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-17.

Ella Dindak had 35 assists while Late Schall had 11 kills and Elle Visco nine.

Gia Pezze had 12 digs, while Schall and Maci Hohman each had nine. Dindak and Laylah McPherson each had four blocks.

The fourth-seeded Warriors were set to play host to fifth-seeded Canon-McMillan on Oct. 27.

Field hockey eyes another title

The Warriors field hockey team earned the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs and was seeking its seventh consecutive title. Penn-Trafford also won a Class 3A title in 2011.

The Warriors were scheduled to play host to Oakland Catholic on Oct. 27 with the finals slated for Oct. 29.

